ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 4 scores and standings

Which teams claimed the final Pro League spots?

The Apex Legends Global Series begins Split One in Jan. 2024, featuring 30 teams from all four major regions. 22 teams have been invited for each league, with the last eight spots decided through the open registration Preseason Qualifier tournaments.

The fourth and last PSQ runs from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first-place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.

Teams who have failed to win any of the PSQ tournaments but have maintained consistent placements have another way to earn a spot. Each team’s final placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, with the results finalized after the conclusion of each region’s tournament. Every single match in the final lobby counts.

Who qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via PSQ Four?

The audience and all 20 teams on the 2023 ALGS Championship Stage
Which teams will finally join the top of their regions? Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The four teams who have qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via PLQ Four are:

  • North America
    • (To be decided)
  • EMEA
    • (To be decided)
  • APAC North
    • O2esports
  • APAC South
    • MDY RED

Who qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via Preseason Points?

The teams who have qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via Preseason Points are:

  • North America
    • (To be decided)
  • EMEA
    • (To be decided)
  • APAC North
    • NSD Gaming
    • Soleil Gaming
    • Meteor
    • HOAX
  • APAC South
    • Keep Going Gaming
    • No Credit
    • MXF
    • Final Start
    • Kill Devil

ALGS PLQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all tournament rounds, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament before the Semifinals features four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six-game series, once again using standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League. At the same time, the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following all four qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split One of the Pro League, with all other participating teams in the Challenger Circuit.

ALGS PSQ Four final standings for all regions

North America

North America PSQ 4 starts on Dec. 18 at 8pm CT.

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstRise
SecondTSMEX
ThirdSKT T2
FourthN9ne Lies
FifthWEAVE
SixthTripods
SeventhThe Crypt
EightKonichihuahua’s
NinthBOYS
10thTempr
11thDrop-In Gaming
12thUnleash
13thdonut shop
14thLBJ
15thSpire Academy
16thOversleepers
17thEVYLUTION
18thTRY
19thBored
20thLOS LICS

EMEA

EMEA PSQ 4 starts on Dec. 18 at 12pm CT.

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstTheBoys
Second2o2
ThirdWanteD
FourthNPC
FifthFinals Finders
Sixthnative8
SeventhStay Healthy
EightLVH
NinthOKS
10thFobidden
11th40%Worse
12thTHREE DRAGONS
13thTouhuTontut
14thHandsome Men
15thNoTimeForScrims
16thVillains
17thOdyssey
18thXilence Esports
19thDeathwish
20thFalafel

APAC North

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstO2esports72 (Qualified)
SecondFUNNY LOCO59
ThirdSTRIDERZ53
FourthNSD GAMING51
FifthSoleil Gaming51
SixthSOLAR ANTHEM46
SeventhLudens41
EightGHS Professional38
NinthTEAM わっしょい36
10thHello World35
11thワニの飼育員31
12thFunction Kyoto28
13thReal Time Attack28
14thINS20
15thMeteor20
16thLUXUS17
17thSYuRa14
18thObit13
19thSTYLE13
20thARAV4

APAC South

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstMDY Red55 (Qualified)
SecondKill Devil50
ThirdDKE49
FourthFarmers Market48
FifthNoCredit40
SixthShadow40
SeventhEXC39
EightEvolution BLACK33
NinthGod Hand33
10thHDMI32
11thKeepGoing32
12thSYB30
13thFinal Start30
14thMXF28
15thICE26
16thWMFireBird24
17thMomento22
18thF In The Chat19
19thDream Come True19
20thLast Time17

