ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 4 scores and standings

The Apex Legends Global Series begins Split One in Jan. 2024, featuring 30 teams from all four major regions. 22 teams have been invited for each league, with the last eight spots decided through the open registration Preseason Qualifier tournaments.
The fourth and last PSQ runs from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first-place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.
Teams who have failed to win any of the PSQ tournaments but have maintained consistent placements have another way to earn a spot. Each team’s final placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, with the results finalized after the conclusion of each region’s tournament. Every single match in the final lobby counts.
Who qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via PSQ Four?
The four teams who have qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via PLQ Four are:
- North America
- (To be decided)
- EMEA
- (To be decided)
- APAC North
- O2esports
- APAC South
- MDY RED
Who qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via Preseason Points?
The teams who have qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via Preseason Points are:
- North America
- (To be decided)
- EMEA
- (To be decided)
- APAC North
- NSD Gaming
- Soleil Gaming
- Meteor
- HOAX
- APAC South
- Keep Going Gaming
- No Credit
- MXF
- Final Start
- Kill Devil
ALGS PLQ Format
The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all tournament rounds, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.
Each round of the tournament before the Semifinals features four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.
The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six-game series, once again using standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League. At the same time, the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.
Following all four qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split One of the Pro League, with all other participating teams in the Challenger Circuit.
ALGS PSQ Four final standings for all regions
North America
North America PSQ 4 starts on Dec. 18 at 8pm CT.
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|Rise
|Second
|TSMEX
|Third
|SKT T2
|Fourth
|N9ne Lies
|Fifth
|WEAVE
|Sixth
|Tripods
|Seventh
|The Crypt
|Eight
|Konichihuahua’s
|Ninth
|BOYS
|10th
|Tempr
|11th
|Drop-In Gaming
|12th
|Unleash
|13th
|donut shop
|14th
|LBJ
|15th
|Spire Academy
|16th
|Oversleepers
|17th
|EVYLUTION
|18th
|TRY
|19th
|Bored
|20th
|LOS LICS
EMEA
EMEA PSQ 4 starts on Dec. 18 at 12pm CT.
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|TheBoys
|Second
|2o2
|Third
|WanteD
|Fourth
|NPC
|Fifth
|Finals Finders
|Sixth
|native8
|Seventh
|Stay Healthy
|Eight
|LVH
|Ninth
|OKS
|10th
|Fobidden
|11th
|40%Worse
|12th
|THREE DRAGONS
|13th
|TouhuTontut
|14th
|Handsome Men
|15th
|NoTimeForScrims
|16th
|Villains
|17th
|Odyssey
|18th
|Xilence Esports
|19th
|Deathwish
|20th
|Falafel
APAC North
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|O2esports
|72 (Qualified)
|Second
|FUNNY LOCO
|59
|Third
|STRIDERZ
|53
|Fourth
|NSD GAMING
|51
|Fifth
|Soleil Gaming
|51
|Sixth
|SOLAR ANTHEM
|46
|Seventh
|Ludens
|41
|Eight
|GHS Professional
|38
|Ninth
|TEAM わっしょい
|36
|10th
|Hello World
|35
|11th
|ワニの飼育員
|31
|12th
|Function Kyoto
|28
|13th
|Real Time Attack
|28
|14th
|INS
|20
|15th
|Meteor
|20
|16th
|LUXUS
|17
|17th
|SYuRa
|14
|18th
|Obit
|13
|19th
|STYLE
|13
|20th
|ARAV
|4
APAC South
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|MDY Red
|55 (Qualified)
|Second
|Kill Devil
|50
|Third
|DKE
|49
|Fourth
|Farmers Market
|48
|Fifth
|NoCredit
|40
|Sixth
|Shadow
|40
|Seventh
|EXC
|39
|Eight
|Evolution BLACK
|33
|Ninth
|God Hand
|33
|10th
|HDMI
|32
|11th
|KeepGoing
|32
|12th
|SYB
|30
|13th
|Final Start
|30
|14th
|MXF
|28
|15th
|ICE
|26
|16th
|WMFireBird
|24
|17th
|Momento
|22
|18th
|F In The Chat
|19
|19th
|Dream Come True
|19
|20th
|Last Time
|17