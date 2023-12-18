ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 4 scores and standings

The Apex Legends Global Series begins Split One in Jan. 2024, featuring 30 teams from all four major regions. 22 teams have been invited for each league, with the last eight spots decided through the open registration Preseason Qualifier tournaments.

The fourth and last PSQ runs from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first-place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.

Teams who have failed to win any of the PSQ tournaments but have maintained consistent placements have another way to earn a spot. Each team’s final placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, with the results finalized after the conclusion of each region’s tournament. Every single match in the final lobby counts.

Who qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via PSQ Four?

Which teams will finally join the top of their regions? Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The four teams who have qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via PLQ Four are:

North America (To be decided)

EMEA (To be decided)

APAC North O2esports

APAC South MDY RED



Who qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via Preseason Points?

The teams who have qualified for Year Four of the ALGS via Preseason Points are:

North America (To be decided)

EMEA (To be decided)

APAC North NSD Gaming Soleil Gaming Meteor HOAX

APAC South Keep Going Gaming No Credit MXF Final Start Kill Devil



ALGS PLQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all tournament rounds, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament before the Semifinals features four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six-game series, once again using standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League. At the same time, the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following all four qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split One of the Pro League, with all other participating teams in the Challenger Circuit.

ALGS PSQ Four final standings for all regions

North America

North America PSQ 4 starts on Dec. 18 at 8pm CT.

Placement Team Total Points First Rise Second TSMEX Third SKT T2 Fourth N9ne Lies Fifth WEAVE Sixth Tripods Seventh The Crypt Eight Konichihuahua’s Ninth BOYS 10th Tempr 11th Drop-In Gaming 12th Unleash 13th donut shop 14th LBJ 15th Spire Academy 16th Oversleepers 17th EVYLUTION 18th TRY 19th Bored 20th LOS LICS

EMEA

EMEA PSQ 4 starts on Dec. 18 at 12pm CT.

Placement Team Total Points First TheBoys Second 2o2 Third WanteD Fourth NPC Fifth Finals Finders Sixth native8 Seventh Stay Healthy Eight LVH Ninth OKS 10th Fobidden 11th 40%Worse 12th THREE DRAGONS 13th TouhuTontut 14th Handsome Men 15th NoTimeForScrims 16th Villains 17th Odyssey 18th Xilence Esports 19th Deathwish 20th Falafel

APAC North



Placement Team Total Points First O2esports 72 (Qualified) Second FUNNY LOCO 59 Third STRIDERZ 53 Fourth NSD GAMING 51 Fifth Soleil Gaming 51 Sixth SOLAR ANTHEM 46 Seventh Ludens 41 Eight GHS Professional 38 Ninth TEAM わっしょい 36 10th Hello World 35 11th ワニの飼育員 31 12th Function Kyoto 28 13th Real Time Attack 28 14th INS 20 15th Meteor 20 16th LUXUS 17 17th SYuRa 14 18th Obit 13 19th STYLE 13 20th ARAV 4

APAC South