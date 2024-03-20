Category:
Apex Legends

ALGS hacker claims he just wanted Respawn to fix an exploit—and to have fun

Apex Legends players finally get an answer from Destroyer2009.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 03:25 pm
A screenshot of Fuse in Apex Legends walking away from an explosion.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

After widespread concern following the Apex Legends Global Series hacking scandal, Destroyer2009 allegedly stepped forward and explained why he decided to pull off the stunt.

Recommended Videos

On March 17, Respawn Entertainment was forced to postpone the ALGS North American Regional Final after TSM’s ImperialHal and DarkZero’s Genburten had their accounts hacked into and filled with game-breaking cheats. The source of the hacking incident was all but confirmed to be a hacker called Destroyer2009 according to messages typed into Genburten’s game chat. In an interview with TechCrunch, Destroyer2009 confirmed he did it “just for fun” and wanted to make the devs fix the exploit he used to access the pros’ accounts, but did not reveal how he was able to pull off the feat.

Bloodhound, Rampart and Caustic stand together in a forest clearing.
The hacks sent the Apex community into a frenzy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I really don’t want to go into the details until everything is fully patched and everything goes back to normal,” Destroy2009 said, and he also claimed the hack “has nothing to do with the server and I’ve never touched anything outside of the Apex process.”

In defense of the hacking incident, Destroy2009 argued it could have been worse if someone else had abused the exploit instead. “Just imagine if it wasn’t a joke and we didn’t put any memes in the cheat, I’m pretty sure you can ruin someone’s career if they had a cheat pop up on a tournament,” the hacker said. 

In response to the incident, the Apex Legends devs responded to the scandal by admitting “a few accounts were hacked during an ALGS event.” The devs followed the admission up by assuring the Apex community there are already protections against such an exploit being used again put in place, with more on the way.

Apex Legends anti-cheat system Easy Anti-Cheat also attempted to reassure fans by confirming there was an investigation and the team was “confident that there is no RCE vulnerability within EAC being exploited.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Wattson runs with a RE-45 while her Interception Pylon stops grenades from exploding.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends’ Steam player count drops in wake of ALGS hacking scare
Revelry Trailer with Bangalore in Apex
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends’ Steam player count drops in wake of ALGS hacking scare
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Apex Legends Valkyrie aiming down sights
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Wattson runs with a RE-45 while her Interception Pylon stops grenades from exploding.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends’ Steam player count drops in wake of ALGS hacking scare
Revelry Trailer with Bangalore in Apex
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends’ Steam player count drops in wake of ALGS hacking scare
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Apex Legends Valkyrie aiming down sights
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 18, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.