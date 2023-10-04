10-year-old Apex Legends controller prodigy is now hitting aces in CS2

An Apex Legends wunderkind has put aside the controller, switching to the mouse and keyboard to take on Counter-Strike 2 gamers, and he’s already carving up opponents.

At just 10 years of age, Lilfredson became known as a future FPS star for his skills against some of the world’s best Apex legends, but in a clip posted to Twitter on Oct. 3, he’s proven his repertoire transcends just a single title.

Sure, it was a two-versus-five, and sure, his CS2 team was down 3-12 and needing nine straight to force overtime, but Lilfredson did what he does best—take names. Retaking Mirage’s A bombsite, the prodigy managed to hold his nerve, landing a headshot from the stairs before dropping back into the connector to play off his surviving teammate.

Lilfredson followed up with four more kills as the T-side tested the little pro to his limits, but he held strong, showcasing solid spray control and patience to eliminate the T’s and keep their comeback chances alive.

His dad jumped online to say Lilfredson, or Freddie, carries him and his friend in CS2 during their Premier placements, adding Freddie plays CS in his spare time away from Apex.

Lilfredson has taken the Apex world by storm, reaching the top of the ranked leaderboards and hitting Predator on multiple occasions. He, with his father assisting, posts clips and montage videos of his successes to his YouTube channel.

He’s also had numerous interactions with some of Apex’s greatest players, including a double-clutch moment when teamed up with TSM legend ImperialHal in June.

His future in first-person shooter esports is all but secure after American esports org Elev8 signed Lilfredson in September as an “ambassador.” We’re not quite sure what his role entails, but sporting the E8 tag, Lilfredson has continued his winning ways and has at least proven a move to PC peripherals isn’t that far of a stretch.

