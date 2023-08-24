XDefiant will release ‘as soon as it’s ready,’ says Ubisoft dev

The developers behind Ubisoft first-person shooter XDefiant have largely been quiet this summer since the game’s last beta test in June, putting the game’s release window in doubt.

Ubisoft executive producer Mark Rubin finally broke the silence in a tweet yesterday, but his messaging has done little to quell concerns about the FPS releasing in the “late summer” targeted release date that was promised.

“I know it’s been quiet and I apologize for that,” Rubin said. “We’re in a phase where we are submitting XDefiant for release and squashing any last-minute bugs. And on a new IP, we are taking the time to get those steps right.”

Related: XDefiant could be the ‘CoD Killer’ we’ve waited for—if it could land its shots

With the calendar about to flip to September, players were expecting the game to release sometime within the next few weeks. Now, it’s unclear just when the game will hit consoles and PCs for FPS fans to enjoy.

“I love how excited everyone is about our game,” Rubin said. “We’ve reached many more people than we ever expected already, and I share your frustration on just wanting to be able to play. but unlike what my mom thinks, making a game isn’t all fun and games.”

XDefiant’s beta tests were a big hit with many players, especially fans of old-school Call of Duty games who can feel the similarities between Ubisoft’s game and the CoD titles they grew up on. With former CoD dev Rubin and former CoD pros like Patrick “ACHES” Price working on XDefiant, that should come as no surprise.

“But there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Rubin said. “The team is hard at work and we are making progress every day to get the game in your hands as soon as it’s ready. Thank you again to everyone for being fans of our game and I hope to see you all soon in-game.”

A small update as we're continuing to review feedback from the Open Session!



📅 Plan is still to launch later this summer.

🎮 Launch will be on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. We're working on last-gen platforms for later.

👍 We'll provide more updates as they're available. — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) July 7, 2023

In July, Ubisoft reiterated that XDefiant was still slated to launch “later this summer.” With summer officially ending on Sept. 23, this could technically still hold true. But it’s not what many were expecting.

About the author