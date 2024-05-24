The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
XDefiant

XDefiant players left confused by Mike-01 error as servers go down

Roadblock.
Josh Challies
Published: May 24, 2024

XDefiant players have been confused by a Mike-01 error appearing when they load into a game—though the explanation is simple.

Ubisoft’s first-person shooter has been live since May 21, attracting millions of players, but those trying to jump into action in XDefiant today (May 24) have been hit with a frustrating error.

The MIKE-01 error code message in XDefiant
Frustrating. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players across social media have been questioning why the Mike-01 error has prevented them from loading into the game and are fearful that it’s due to server issues.

Fortunately, that is not the case, and the Mike-01 error is occurring due to planned maintenance from Ubisoft, which was announced in a social media post on Thursday. The downtime was scheduled to begin at 6am PT/7am CT/9am ET/2pm BST and last an hour.

At the time of writing, XDefiant‘s servers have just gone live once again with the latest patch, which included a fix to the Practice Zone that left players “spawning in a hellscape.”

The biggest change to XDefiant with the return of the servers is the start of the double XP weekend for weapons, which should make grinding for attachments a much easier task.

The Weapon Double XP weekend will run until Tuesday, May 28, at 10am PT/11am CT/1pm ET/6pm BST/3am AEST (May 29).

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.