XDefiant leak points to upcoming crossovers, and one popular franchise could be in the cards

XDefiant has been out for just two weeks, but Ubisoft could already have plans for crossovers—one of them being the developer’s most famous franchise.

This franchise is none other than Assassin’s Creed. XDefiant has hidden data, according to datamiRogue | Tx, that point to maps and sounds related to the franchise.

On May 31, the leaker said they “noticed a good amount of things related to The Assassin creed maps.” They also shared map sounds of wind and water from Assassin’s Creed found in XDefiant’s game files.

Map Sounds from both AC maps Featuring



– Wind

– Water pic.twitter.com/VoxaiiUNtX — Rogue I Tx (@AgainTx) June 1, 2024

These are just two of many clues Rogue has posted over the last few days, though much of the screenshots and other media posted on their X (formerly Twitter) have been copyrighted and removed. On May 31, the leaker said they’ve “never seen so much content planned ahead and I’m so glad XDefiant is here.”

XDefiant is built around Ubisoft franchises, colliding with each other on themed maps. The game is free-to-play and has been played by millions since its May 21 launch. After such a successful start, it’s no surprise to see the developer looking to add new content to the game and continue its reign in the FPS genre.

With that in mind, adding Assassin’s Creed would make a lot of sense. The franchise is arguably Ubisoft’s most popular. It also features two renowned factions—Assassins and Templars, making space for plenty of content.

