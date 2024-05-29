XDefiant data miner leaks new factions and maps coming in year one

XDefiant is off to a strong start according to its reported player numbers, but how well Ubisoft’s new shooter retains those players will be a major indicator of success. A steady drip of new content could be what keeps the players engaged, and recent leaks suggest there will be plenty.

Recommended Videos

Self-described XDefiant data miner @AgainTx has posted a number of leaks on Twitter/X that supposedly show off future content that’s set to release over the next year, including a handful of new factions and maps based on outstanding Ubisoft franchises. AgainTx also posted images of some potential ranked rewards and hinted at some future game modes as well.

What would you like to see added to XDefiant? Image via Ubisoft

Given that factions are what separates XDefiant from its main competitor Call of Duty, the potential new factions to be added draw the most attention. According to AgainTx, the “planned” factions set to be introduced in year one include the Highwaymen from Far Cry New Dawn, The GSG9 police force from Rainbow Six Siege, and factions from Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Assassin’s Creed. AgainTx has posted images showing the supposedly data-mined icons for each of these factions and their abilities.

The Assassins are easily the most interesting potential new faction, given they would be the only faction from a franchise that does not prominently feature the use of guns. The ability icons posted by AgainTx suggest the use of a smoke bomb, some sort of hiding or cloaking ability, and either an ultra ability or passive related to the Apple of Eden item.

The loading screen footage from a number of supposedly new maps has also leaked. The colorful Waterfront and Signal are both inspired by Far Cry New Dawn, an underground Bunker comes from Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and the game will seemingly even include a racetrack-inspired Daytona from the recently shut down racing title The Crew.

This is still only a fraction of the things that Ubisoft is planning to XDefiant, according to the data miner. Even more maps and guns are set to be introduced, as well as new game modes like a two-vs-two mode, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and an Infection-inspired mode. But AgainTx has claimed multiple times there won’t be a battle royale mode.

As these are leaks, they have not been confirmed by Ubisoft and are subject to change.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more