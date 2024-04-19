XDefiant is an amalgam of different games and franchises, both within Ubisoft and titles from other publishers—and the weaponry on offer in the FPS title is just as varied.

While XDefiant is full of futuristic tech like hackers and night vision goggles, one of the sniper rifles available in the game has some age to it. The M44 is reminiscent of sniping in many classic FPS titles, and it’s incredibly fun to use.

While XDefiant rewards fast-paced, run-and-gun style play, the M44’s power makes it a one-shot kill in most scenarios if you hit your shots up high on the body. So take aim and get ready to dominate.

Here’s the best loadout for one of XDefiant’s sniper rifles.

Best M44 build in XDefiant

This gun should feel familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Heavy

Heavy Optics: Variable Zoom

Variable Zoom Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

It only took me a few seconds of playing with the M44 to realize that this is XDefiant’s version of the Kar98k bolt action sniper rifle from so many other FPS games before it—and that should excite many players.

The M44 will feel familiar to many players who love their bolt-action snipers. It’s not nearly as powerful as the TAC-50, which is a more modern rifle, but when it comes to feel, sometimes you can’t beat a classic. And that’s exactly what the M44 is.

Once I got into the cadence of the M44’s bolt-action fire rate, it felt a little bit like the old days of sniping in old Call of Duty games. I have to fight the urge to run around quickscoping with this thing, although it’s definitely a possibility.

This loadout is excellent for that sort of playstyle, and the only attachment I suggest switching out is the Optics slot. This one may come down to preference for most, depending on the reticle and zoom amount you’re looking for. I prefer Variable Zoom because it offers two different zoom types (4x and 8x) and a better reticle than something like the ACOG Scope.

Always check this page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The M44 will do 70 damage to the body and is a one-shot headshot kill at any range, dealing 100 damage each time you’re accurate enough to hit the enemy in the head.

The Detailed Stats page for this loadout, as seen above, is a bit deceiving. There isn’t much green to be seen, but this attachment combo should have you one-tapping enemies from any distance.

If you’re worried about finishing off kills, pair it up with an M9 pistol to swap to quickly and take down enemies you’ve weakened with a body shot.

