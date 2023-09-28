How to take part in the XDefiant Public Test Session

Ubisoft is holding an XDefiant Public Test Session (PTS) on Sept. 28 to test upcoming changes and servers ahead of launch. Fans will be able to have a taste and give feedback to participate in the development process.

The upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter still doesn’t have an official release date, but this public test session will be a perfect place to showcase all the early development. Unfortunately, it will only last six hours and is only available on PC.

How to get access to the XDefiant Public Test Session

You need to have a Ubisoft account in order to pre-load XDefiant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To participate in the XDefiant Public Test Session, all you need to do is preload the game through Ubisoft Connect. The PTS will start at 2pm CT and players will have until 8pm CT to make the most out of it before it ends.

Here’s a step-by-step of how to get access to the XDefiant PTS:

Step 1: Download Ubisoft Connect for PC if you don’t have it installed already.

You’ll need 33GB of free disk space to install. You’ll have access to the preseason content, which includes maps, modes, weapons, and attachments. It’s not region-locked, so players from all around the world can participate.

As mentioned before, the XDefiant public test will be available only for PC, but once the game releases, it will also launch on Xbox and PlayStation.

