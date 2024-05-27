oni in xdefiant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
XDefiant

How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant

Stats don't lie.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 27, 2024 08:44 am

The average skill rating in XDefiant can be extremely important for some players, especially if they’re exclusively playing ranked playlists.

Recommended Videos

I love knowing how I stack up against the competition in XDefiant and all competitive games—but unlike most titles, XDefiant doesn’t display ranks on its main screen, so you’ll need to perform a few clicks to find your skill rating.

How to check XDefiant stats and average skill rating

Profile menu button in XDefiant which features average skill rating information.
The profile button will guide you through. Image via Ubisoft

To check your stats and average skill rating in XDefiant, you need to click on the Profile tab at the top of the main menu and open Career Stats. After that, you’ll get to review your performance stats, including win/loss ratio, K/D ratio, Score/Minute ratio, and Avg. Skill Rating.

Based on my personal experience, you should start checking your average skill rating when you’re 20-40 hours deep into the game. Before that point, the average skill rating fluctuates with large swings as XDefiant gets to know you. When you finally get to the 20-hour mark, the game gives you a decent idea of your skill level and rank.

Is there skill-based matchmaking in XDefiant?

Yes, XDefiant has SBMM, but not in casual matches. XDefiant’s skill-based matchmaking is only active during ranked play, and players in casual mode can end up facing anyone.

This creates a best-of-both-worlds situation in XDefiant because you can make a choice about engaging with the feature. Considering having a ranked mode without SBMM would be impossible, turning off the feature in casual modes is the best middle ground.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
secondary guns weapons xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 27, 2024
Read Article Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
The Times Square map in XDefiant, a downtown block in a city.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair May 26, 2024
Read Article Scump’s ACR loadout and faction setup in XDefiant
An excited Scump competing, yelling across the stage
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Scump’s ACR loadout and faction setup in XDefiant
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
secondary guns weapons xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 27, 2024
Read Article Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
The Times Square map in XDefiant, a downtown block in a city.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair May 26, 2024
Read Article Scump’s ACR loadout and faction setup in XDefiant
An excited Scump competing, yelling across the stage
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Scump’s ACR loadout and faction setup in XDefiant
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 24, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.