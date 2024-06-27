How many players does XDefiant have?

Player counts can quite easily make or break a game’s success. High player numbers often reflect anticipation and positive reception, while low counts can spell doom for a new release. For Ubisoft’s XDefiant, the road to launch was fairly rocky, making many question whether the game could attract a large user base.

With multiple delays dampening excitement, XDefiant fought an uphill battle. Despite these setbacks, the game has managed to attract a substantial audience, defying expectations and giving Ubisoft good reason to be very optimistic.

How many people play XDefiant?

XDefiant is bigger than some countries. Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant has already managed to bring in “an impressive 11 million players in a short time since its launch,” as shared by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in recent company calls.

While 11 million players is a strong start, the true test for XDefiant will now be maintaining and growing this solid player base. Guillemot has hinted at plans to now look at expanding the game’s audience, noting “that number will increase with all the work done by the team to ensure Season One brings a lot more to the experience.”

How can XDefiant attract more players?

The only way for XDefiant looks to be up (unless I jinx that right now). Image via Ubisoft

Player retention is essential for XDefiant and to draw new ones, Ubisoft has to focus on building a community. Ubisoft seems well aware of this challenge, already hoping it becomes the next big esports. The company plans to implement several strategies to keep players coming back. Continuous content updates, esports tournaments, and listening to community feedback can allow XDefiant to attract more players and capitalize on its initial numbers, while standing out in a competitive FPS market.

