Does XDefiant support crossplay?

XDefiant didn’t have the fastest of launches, but that’s now in the past, and many wonder whether they can play the game with friends from other platforms with crossplay and cross-platform capabilities.

Crossplay is becoming the standard in modern multiplayer titles. It basically allows players to party up with anyone else, regardless if they’re on the same platform or a different one. Considering I enjoy switching between my PC, PS5, and Xbox, I love crossplay titles as they allow me to switch locations with ease.

With XDefiant being available in both last-generation and current-generation consoles and PC, the topic of crossplay is serious business because the game is quite accessible. Below, you can see exactly whether XDefiant will support crossplay at launch and how it will work if it does.

Does XDefiant have crossplay?

Yes, XDefiant fully supports all crossplay functionality for PS5, PC, Xbox Series X and S. This information was confirmed before the game’s full release because XDefiant‘s beta stages also supported cross-platform and crossplay.

With crossplay enabled, you will also run into players on other platforms when playing XDefiant. Your lobbies could be full of players from Xbox, PlayStation, and PC with the features turned on. While you can always turn off the future, enabling it will allow you to find matches faster.

Does XDefiant support cross-progression?

Yes, XDefiant also supports cross-progression. This means players can keep their progression, stats, and cosmetic purchases across any platform. So, for example, if I mainly play XDefiant on PC but also want to play on PlayStation 5, I can use the same account across both platforms.

Can you turn off crossplay in XDefiant?

Yes, if you don’t want to run into players from other platforms, you are capable of turning crossplay off in XDefiant. To do this:

Navigate to your settings.

Go to the “Account and Network” tab.

Disable the crossplay option from there.

This will make it so you only play with players on the same platform as you. But you will also not be able to party up with friends on different platforms.

