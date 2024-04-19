Whether you’re a Cleaner, Phantom, Libertad, Echelon, or DedSec, you’re going to need the best weapon loadout when taking on the multiplayer FPS landscape in XDefiant.

Choosing a Faction is only the beginning of the battle. You’re going to need a good gun, too, and in XDefiant, the best guns are only as good as the attachments that you equip them with. That’s where we come in to help.

The M4 assault rifle is a classic, and it’s one of the weapons readily available in XDefiant. It feels great to shoot as it is, but the right set of attachments for its barrel, front rail, and other slots could turn it into a force to be reckoned with.

A reliable weapon that doesn’t excel in any one area, the M4 is just a good overall gun that you can do well with if you’re able to max out its firepower and hit your shots with ease.

Here’s the best build of attachments to use for the M4 assault rifle in XDefiant.

Best M4 build in XDefiant

This is about as classic as it gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Chrome Lined

Chrome Lined Front Rail: Tactical

Tactical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Stock: Padded

Secondary weapon: M9

M9 Device: Frag Grenade

You know it, you’ve likely used it and loved it in a number of shooter games, and it’s pretty damn strong in XDefiant, too. The M4 is the base Assault weapon in the game and the first gun that many players will use in their adventures in Ubisoft’s FPS.

While most players (including myself) prefer the ACR to the M4, the M4 is a very accessible weapon that apt players will be able to hold their own with in a variety of scenarios. Described as a “full-auto M16 variant,” XDefiant’s in-game description says it’s “a solid all-rounder with minimal recoil, so it’s easy to put multiple shots on target.”

The M4 doesn’t have a lot of recoil, so it’s OK to sacrifice some stability with other attachments to help it out with things like damage and range, where it falters compared to the ACR. I feel like the M4 needs that range buff to make it worth using.

As you can see in the Detailed Stats page below, this loadout buffs the M4’s range, magazine, and reload time, with a very small negation to both ADS time and aim stability. I think it’s a worthy sacrifice.

Detailed stats for this specific build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The M4 is best suited to a more refined, reserved playstyle. I like to sit back a bit and survey the battlefield as enemies move in and out of cover toward objectives as opposed to dive-bombing the hill in modes like Occupy or Domination because SMG players will likely out-gun you up close.

Play your cards right, and use the attachments I’ve tested, and the M4 could become one of your favorite weapons in XDefiant.

