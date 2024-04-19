A screenshot of the ACR 6.8 assault rifle in XDefiant.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
XDefiant

The best ACR loadout in XDefiant

Old faithful.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 12:25 pm

Battle royales and hero shooters are fun, but sometimes you just can’t beat a good, old-fashioned arena shooter to recapture the glory days of old.

Recommended Videos

It’s no secret that XDefiant is trying to feed on the nostalgia from fans of shooters like the Call of Duty titles of the past. And some of that magic and nostalgia is within the weapons themselves, like the classic ACR 6.8.

Fans of the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 will likely have deep, powerful memories of dominating online lobbies with this gun. It’s back in XDefiant under the same name, and it’s already a favorite weapon among players everywhere.

XDefiant will add new weapons and attachments to the game over time, but in the earliest days of Ubisoft’s shooter, the ACR 6.8 is the cream of the crop when it comes to the Assault archetype of weapons that can be wielded.

Here’s the best build and loadout to use for one of the all-time favorite assault rifles in FPS history, the ACR, as of the game’s Server Test Session in April 2024.

Best ACR build in XDefiant

A screenshot of the best ACR build in XDefiant.
Highly accurate and deadly at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Recon
  • Front Rail: Handstop
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
  • Secondary weapon: M9
  • Device: Frag Grenade

This is a strong, solid overall build for the ACR 6.8, and I’ve found a lot of success with the AR playstyle while using it. I like this grouping of attachments to really lean into the ACR’s long-range capabilities, upping its accuracy in a big way.

You’ll be taking a huge hit with mobility here, but running and gunning with an assault rifle like the ACR 6.8 is asking for trouble in XDefiant’s twitchy FPS world. It’s possible you’ll end up having a bad time up close with this build, so keep your distance and hold down sightlines and objectives from afar.

The ACR 6.8’s description in-game warns to “watch out for horizontal recoil,” so that’s the main thing I focused on with this build, especially with the Heavy Grip attachment, which will help out in that department with a 2.5 percent buff.

XDefiant ACR best build Detailed Stats
Nice stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I like to sit back and pick off enemies from a distance with this loadout, supporting my objective-playing teammates with suppressing fire from the ACR 6.8’s deadly accuracy. Be wary, though, because using an assault rifle makes you way more sluggish than someone with a strong SMG like the MP5A2.

Don’t be surprised if you get out-gunned by a slippery SMG user, so try to keep yourselves in situations where you’ll be safe from that kind of assault.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the P90 in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the M44 sniper rifle in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best MP7 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the MP7 SMG in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best MP7 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the P90 in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the M44 sniper rifle in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best MP7 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the MP7 SMG in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best MP7 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.