No dice – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 23)

It's time to be literal once again if you want to solve today's Strands.
Published: May 23, 2024 01:52 am

The “No dice!” theme of the May 23 NYT Strands puzzle is a great hint for what the Spangram could be, especially since part of it is visible near the center of the board. If you’re thinking about games, you’re already close to the answer.

How to play NYT Strands and find the Spangram

The best way to play today’s NYT Strands surely is to find the Spangram first, though you can find some answer words before that for sure if you take the theme literally. Here are extra hints that’ll make the theme clearer.

  1. We’re talking about games that don’t use dice.
  2. These games are best when played with four or more players.
  3. You might play these at a birthday celebration, a casual gathering, or even a family reunion.
ANSWER

The “No dice!” Spangram is PARTYGAMES. It starts from the “P” in the left column, touches the “G” in the right column, and ends at the “S” in the bottom row. This means all the answer words in today’s Strands are names of party games, such as Pictionary and Musical Chairs—though these are not part of the solution.

If you still need extra hints for the solution, here are three different words you’ll find on the board. After that, you’ll find the full list of answers to the May 23 puzzle.

  • In one game, players give clues to help their team guess famous names.
  • In another one, players try to identify hidden roles during dramatic eliminations.
  • One of the games has players contorting their bodies to place hands and feet on circles.

Full list of words in No dice Strands (May 23):

  • PARTYGAMES (Spangram)
  • MAFIA
  • TWISTER
  • CHARADES
  • CELEBRITY
  • TELEPHONE
The May 23 Strands solution showing PARTYGAMES in yellow as the Spangram.
The May 23 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a new Strands challenge at midnight in your time zone.

