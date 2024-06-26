Forgot password
A military aircraft in War Thunder
Image via Gaijin Entertainment
Category:
War Thunder

How to get free Golden Eagles in War Thunder

They're a rare breed.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 08:04 pm

Golden Eagles are the premium currency in War Thunder. They’re used to unlock premium vehicles, making it a priority for all players, especially those veteran gamers looking to access the best cars in the vehicular combat title.

As a premium currency, free-to-play ways to get Golden Eagles are scarce. The grind to accumulate them without spending real money can feel nearly impossible for many players.

That said, there are a few ways to get Golden Eagles without paying.

How do you get Golden Eagles in War Thunder?

War Thunder Promo Image
You can’t have enough of these, but the free supply is quite limited. Image via Gaijin Entertainment

The quickest way to get Golden Eagles in War Thunder is to buy them for real money. While this sounds counterintuitive when talking about free methods, it’s undeniably the fastest and most effortless approach to grinding.

Considering War Thunder’s competitive nature, you can expect plenty of competition when completing quests that would allow players to collect Golden Eagles.

Can you get Golden Eagles for free in War Thunder?

War Thunder Heli shooting a missile
If you have the time, why not? Image via Gaijin Entertainment

While it’s possible to get Golden Eagles for free in War Thunder, these methods often involve long and sometimes tedious grinding. For instance, War Thunder players can participate in events and sell the items they receive on the market. The proceeds from these sales can then be used to buy Golden Eagles.

However, the overall effort required for this smaller reward often isn’t justified. The time investment needed to earn a significant number of Golden Eagles through free pathways is substantial and may not be worth it for many players.

Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
