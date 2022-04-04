Yoru fake and Sova Recon Bolt make for a deadly combination in VALORANT

Yoru’s recent rework has brought new techniques to VALORANT, especially with the addition of his flash fake that sends out a replica to confuse enemies. Reddit user MisuteriasuKe showcases that the Yoru double has the same principles as an actual agent by being able to be stuck with Sova’s Recon Bolt.

The ability to stick Sova’s Recon Bolt to a Yoru fake makes an all-in-one weapon for any team. Yoru’s fake when shot turns into a flash to anyone within sight, which has tortured VALORANT queues since its release. Players have even been adding to the illusion by running in a straight line to mimic the fake and get behind enemy lines.

The one downside to the Yoru fake is that it only acts as a moving flash, making it no different from the other flashes present in other agent kits. But the addition of combining a Yoru fake and a Sova Recon Bolt could make for the ultimate defensive or offensive execution. Not only does the Yoru fake bind enemies that shoot at it but the attached Sova bolt reveals enemies surrounding the fake as it travels. The technique essentially acts as a double-edged sword for anyone it may encounter.

Players will attempt to shoot the Sova bolt off of the Yoru fake to stop it from revealing their positions but this could end in everyone around the fake getting flashed if a stray bullet hits the Yoru. With the situation being a lose-lose for the opposition, it makes the strategy perfect for teams trying to enter or defend a site.