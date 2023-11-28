After lots of time with family, some of us really just need a break from it via VALORANT, and many players have been waiting for the next set of changes via Patch 7.11. But where is it?

VALORANT players have been pretty conditioned to the two-week patch cycle that the game has mostly kept pace with during its life cycle. Outside of a few exceptions, fans have expected and received a patch every two weeks, regardless of the size and scope of the patch.

But there’s no sign of Patch 7.11, so what gives?

Where is VALORANT Patch 7.11?

Riot Games has said the next patch is going to be delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, as several Riot employees are taking time off. Because of this, Riot has said it will be a “very light announcement week” the week of Nov. 27, with little to no major announced changes.

If the next VALORANT patch is going to be 7.11, then it is not going to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and will most likely be pushed back to Tuesday, Dec. 5. Riot might just skip 7.11 altogether, though, and jump straight to 7.12. It’s only happened a handful of times, but Riot has sometimes skipped a patch number and leapfrogged to the next one in the event of delay. According to the VALORANT PBE site, there is no scheduled test for 7.11, but there is one for 7.12 that begins Dec. 1 at 6pm CT.

What’s going to be in the next VALORANT patch?

There likely won’t be any major changes or additions in either patch 7.11 or 7.12; don’t expect a new agent, map, game mode, or weapon. The chances of that kind of significant change in the next VALORANT patch aren’t zero, but they’re still very low.

Most likely, the next patch will include some agent fixes or updates, some minor map updates, weapon tuning, and/or bug fixes. When the PBE for the next patch goes live on Dec. 1, the PBE notes should give us a better indication of what’s going to be included in the next patch.