VCT Americas 2023 Last Chance Qualifiers: Scores, schedule, format

After one of the most exciting tournaments of the year in Tokyo, it’s time for some of the best VALORANT teams to focus up, lock-in, and get ready to battle for the final spots at Champions 2023.

The three best teams from Americas have already proven their mettle, with LOUD, NRG, and Evil Geniuses all putting on a valiant show for their supporters in the playoffs and at VCT Masters in Tokyo. Meanwhile, seven teams will fight tooth and nail to earn their place alongside that trio at Champions, but only one slot remains.

The Last Chance Qualifiers represent the final shot for many of these Americas teams, whether they are heavy underdogs, underperforming superteams, or dark horse challengers. It’s time to find your form, build some momentum, and battle alongside your fellow soldiers for a chance at glory in Los Angeles.

How to watch VCT Americas 2023 Last Chance Qualifiers

The broadcast and games will be played on the official VALORANT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels. There are also channels for Portuguese and Spanish-speaking viewers. Fans can also catch the action through some of their favorite content creators, if they were given co-streaming rights by Riot Games.

https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=valorant_americas&autoplay=false&parent=dotesports.com

VCT Americas 2023 Last Chance Qualifiers format

The Last Chance Qualifiers features the seven other teams that didn’t qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo, as they run through a double elimination format to determine the last team headed to Los Angeles for Champions.

The bottom two teams will collide first in an elimination matchup, before finally jumping into the upper bracket quarterfinals. As teams move forward, the losing squads from the upper bracket will be forced to play for their tournament lives in the lower bracket, all the way to the Grand Final.

VCT Americas 2023 Last Chance Qualifiers scores and schedule

The bottom seven teams from the regular season are thrown into a double elimination bracket, with the fourth and fifth-best teams getting byes into the upper bracket semifinals. The sixth-placed team will wait for the winner of the first round, while the seven and eighth-placed squads will face each other first in the upper bracket quarterfinals.

Here is the format for the 2023 VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Saturday, July 15

3pm CT: MIBR vs. KRÜ Esports

Sunday, July 16

3pm CT: FURIA Esports vs. TBD

5pm CT: Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves

Monday, July 17

3pm CT: Leviatán vs. TBD

5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. TBD

Tuesday, July 18

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 22

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, July 23

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

