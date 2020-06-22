VALORANT welcomes Competitive mode, revamped ranked icons, and new name for top rank in upcoming Patch 1.02

Good news, VALORANT fans. Ranked is on its way—and it’s bringing a lot of changes with it.

Riot Games updated the community on the upcoming Competitive mode today, slated to go live in Patch 1.02. The much-anticipated mode brings new rank iconography and a change to the contentious “VALORANT” rank for top-tier players.

Image via Riot Games

Fans complained about VALORANT’s ranked icons, which lacked clarity and aesthetic appeal. Riot made some tweaks to the iconography before the upcoming competitive season, emphasizing colors so fans can tell the difference easier. The Gold rank, for example, is now a bright assortment of yellow and orange hues.

And elite players will no longer be called “VALORANT” rank in VALORANT, swapping it out to a less confusing “Radiant” instead.

“Additionally, although we still really like having our top rank be something unique to our game and aligned with our IP, we’ve decided to remove VALORANT as the name of our top rank to help reduce potential confusion of the game vs the rank,” Riot said.

If Riot releases Patch 1.02 in its typical schedule, ranked will likely go live tomorrow.