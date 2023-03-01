VALORANT players are fed up with ‘grindy’ new battle pass and they’re demanding changes

It’s looking like the 50-tier VALORANT battle pass may be a little too long for a large portion of gamers; or, at least, it is according to a group of fed-up players.

The age-old problem with battle passes—that they simply become “too grindy” and demand too much time—reared its head again in a lengthy discussion in the VALORANT community after a Reddit post on Feb. 28. The original complainant had one big issue: it’s too hard for players to get their money’s worth if they don’t play every day.

“For someone who works a 9-5, as to cook, and do chores, I tend to never be able to finish my BP unless I dedicate all my free time to the game,” one disgruntled player wrote.

The VALORANT community rallied behind the claim soon after.

The general consensus seemed to echo the same original idea: there’s simply not enough time in the day for any average player to get through the grindy collection and for many it’s starting to put them off buying it in the first place.

One VALORANT player in the growing group of anti-battle pass gamers said, “I would play mote (sic) games and get more BPs if they weren’t such a slog.” Others suggested the experience bonus for Premium purchases is a “complete joke,” while one declared everyone should stop giving Riot Games money until they make some changes.

The battle pass rewards increase in value as you progress through tiers. Most recently, Act One Episode Six brought a collection of new skins and cosmetics.

Only time will tell if Riot takes notice and rethinks the battle pass grind.