The new Agent’s abilities in VALORANT have surfaced online prior to their release, according to data miner ValorLeaks.

The new Agent, codenamed ‘Bounty Hunter’ is set to be an Initiator and hails from Turkey. “This next Agent should give you a more…intimate feeling when hunting down enemies,” Riot Games said about the new Agent in the State of the Agents blog post yesterday.

The abilities are below:

Prowler 300 credits (C)

Send out a creature that can follow trails or be controlled by moving your mouse. Upon reaching an enemy, they will be Nearsighted for three seconds. Only one Creature per Trail.

Seize 200 credits (Q)

Equip and Fire an Orb which will stay in the air for a max of 1.5 seconds, and then slam to the ground. When the orb hits the ground Enemies within the radius will be tethered, and will take damage and be deafened.

Haunt (E)

Equip and Fire an Orb which will stay in the air and then hit the ground. Then it will go back into the air and turn into an eye. If Enemies get seen by the eye they will be revealed and a trail debuff is applied.

Nightfall (Ultimate)

Send out a wave of dark mist. If the mist hits an enemy, they will be Deafened, Trailed, and Decayed.

The release date for the new Agent is not known, however.