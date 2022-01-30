Sources: DRX Vision Strikers set to add BeYN as sixth man 

Korean VALORANT powerhouse DRX Vision Strikers will add trainee Kang “BeYN” Ha-Bin to its roster as a sixth man, multiple sources told Dot Esports and journalist Bo “BoDork” Hoogland.

BeYN joined DRX Vision Strikers as a trainee in May 2021, though he hasn’t officially played for the organization so far. He last appeared National ShotVAL Pride tournament playing for VVS, where he took home a second-place finish and held an incredible 1.39 K/D.

BeYN is a duelist player, primarily playing Jett, but has also shown capability on Raze. Given his agent pool, he will likely replace Yu “BuZz” Byung-Chul on certain maps.

DRX Vision Strikers are entering the 2022 VCT season after experiencing prolonged success throughout 2021. The team began the year by taking home the VCT Masters One trophy with a narrow victory over NUTURN. At VCT Challengers Two, NUTURN took their revenge by eliminating DRX Vision Strikers from Masters Reykjavík Contention.

Despite this setback, DRX Vision Strikers bounced back, qualifying for VCT Masters Berlin dominantly. At Berlin, the team fell short in the quarterfinals to eventual tournament winner Gambit Esports. In spite of their quarterfinal exit, DRX Vision Strikers clinched a spot at Champions through Circuit Points.

VCT Champions did not go as planned for the Korean organization. They failed to make it out of the group stage after suffering narrow losses to Fnatic and Cloud9, ending their 2021 campaign.

By bringing in BeYN, the organization hopes he can add more firepower to the roster in 2022.

