Sources: Dcop to return to LATAM and join FUSION

Current TSM Academy VALORANT player Carlo “Dcop” Delsol is set to return to LATAM and compete with FUSION, multiple sources told Dot Esports on April 1.

Dcop has bounced around several teams during his time in the North American VALORANT scene, such as Equinox Esports, Goofy Goobers, and ez5. In August 2021, the Mexican player found himself on TSM Academy alongside ex-Noble players Nathaniel “payen” Lopez, Colin “Precision” O’Neill, Brandon “bdog” Sanders, and Timothy “ZK” Ly.

With this roster, TSM Academy placed consistently in the top four of various Nerd Street Gamers and Knights Monthly Gauntlets. TSM Academy have steadily climbed the North American rankings, sitting at 18th right now, according to VLR.gg. But due to being an academy squad, they were unable to compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour.

Dcop will now get a chance to compete in the VCT in Latin America. He’s set to join FUSION, who recently placed fourth in the VCT Latin American Stage One Playoffs. Despite falling short of their Reykjavík aspirations, they have earned 50 Circuit Points that can help them get a spot at VALORANT Champions.

The current FUSION roster consists of Fabian “AztKk” Iglesias, Daniel “Danielesflo” Sánchez, Andres “Hellfull” Vallejo, Luis “Wyz” Hernandez, and Emiliano “solution” Peralta. At time of writing, it’s unknown who Dcop will be replacing.

Dcop’s debut will likely be in the upcoming VCT LATAM North open qualifier, which should take place sometime in May. They will look to earn a spot at the next Masters event to try to eventually qualify for VALORANT Champions.