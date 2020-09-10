Riot “looking into ways” to make non-damaging assists reflect on your combat score in VALORANT

Sage mains finally have something to be happy about.

Some VALORANT fans may begrudgingly pick support agents because their performance won’t be reflected in their combat score. That may change in the future, according to Riot.

Senior producer Ian Fielding discussed VALORANT‘s combat score in today’s blog post. And while frags are the most important factor for a high combat score, the devs are “looking into ways” to make non-damaging assists add to it, too.

Image via Riot Games

Since personal performance is a big part of how much players increase or decrease in rank, many prefer to run duelists and rack up kills. But sentinels are a much-needed role for a successful team comp, despite generally achieving lower combat scores. While the feature is “longer term,” according to Fielding, it would help give recognition to VALORANT‘s support agents.

Fielding also explained that combat score isn’t solely based on kills.

“We also look at damage inflicted, meaning that assists where you help kill an enemy are taken into account, as well as utility that does damage,” the Riot dev said. “There are some other factors that help inform your combat score, such as first bloods and streaks.”

The biggest determiner in rank updates is ultimately the outcome of a match and the decisiveness of the win.