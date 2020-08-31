Riot breaks down VALORANT’s anti-cheat numbers to encourage players to report more

Let’s all lend Riot a hand in reporting suspicious behavior.

VALORANT anti-cheat lead Paul “Arkem” Chamberlain detailed the numbers in today’s blog post, showcasing the statistics and process behind the report system. And since only three percent of players have been reported for cheating, Riot wants to encourage us all “to report more.”

Just because AI will take over one day, doesn’t mean player reports don’t matter. Anti-cheat lead @Arkem is here to talk player reports and how you can help us help you avoid matchups with cheaters. Read all about it: https://t.co/VYsWQUuyfO pic.twitter.com/1d7qJZez9C — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 31, 2020

“First of all, 97 percent of players have never even received a single report—no one has ever found their behavior suspicious enough to comment on,” Arkem said. “Of these 3 percent of players that have been reported for cheating, more than 80 percent of them have only ever been reported by a single player.”

And even though only 0.6 percent of players have received more than one cheating report, many who are reported are innocent, according to Riot. Conversely, 53 percent of cheaters who are banned were never reported by players in their matches.

Reports drive the manual review process and allow devs to look into the suspicious players that Vanguard doesn’t root out, according to Arkem. Arkem also explained that reports give devs a sign that players are “feeling bad” about the game’s integrity.

Though Vanguard uses the number of unique reports over multiple games as an indicator to ban players without a manual review, more ambiguous cases likely need the community’s help.