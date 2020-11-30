Ninja and TSM Myth will co-stream VALORANT First Strike: North America

The VALORANT First Strike: North America tournament is almost here and fans everywhere are preparing to see the best teams in the region face off for a chance to secure a piece of the $100,000 prize pool. Fans can watch the action on the official VALORANT_Esports_NA Twitch channel or they can tune into the tournament’s official co-stream hosted by TSM Myth and Ninja for extra entertainment, Riot announced today.

Myth is a popular streamer who’s dived into the competitive world of VALORANT. He isn’t a professional player, but he’s competed at high levels of competition and stays up to date in the professional world. He also streamed the First Strike Qualifiers and provided his own entertaining commentary on the matches.

Ninja also has dived into VALORANT and recently hit Radiant after months of grinding. He’s competed in several tournaments and is well versed in the latest tactical shooter. Myth and Ninja will add another layer of entertainment that will make the First Strike viewing experience even more enjoyable.

VALORANT First Strike: North America begins on Thursday, Dec. 3. Envy will face off against Immortals, while Renegades will go head-to-head with TSM. 100 Thieves and T1 will play against each other on Dec. 4 alongside Sentinels and FaZe.

Each match’s winners will compete on Saturday, Dec. 5 and the best-of-five grand final showdown will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6.