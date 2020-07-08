How to watch the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational

PAX, the so-called “home of amateur esports,” is hosting a gigantic 20-team VALORANT tournament, as part of Riot’s competitive circuit, the global Ignition series.

The PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational, despite its name, will be held online.

The four-day event will include 16 pro teams and four influencer squads, with the top eight teams advancing to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

From there, four teams will compete in the semifinals, and finally, the top two teams will battle it out in a best-of-five in the grand finals.

The winning team will take home a whopping $10,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Group stage

20 teams, 16 pro teams, four influencer teams

best-of-one

Top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Single-elimination

Best-of-three

Top four teams advance to semifinals

Semifinals

Best-of-three

Top two teams advance to finals

Finals

Best-of-five

Participants

The participating teams for the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational have yet to be announced, but the usual contenders are expected to be invited to the event.

100 Thieves, Cloud9, Immortals, Team SoloMid, T1, Gen.G, and Sentinels are just a few names that will likely be taking part.

As for streamers and influencers, Ninja, Shroud, and Summit1g are possible contenders.

Schedule

The first two days of the event will be streamed from each of the player’s individual Twitch channels, starting on July 22 to 23, at 4pm CT.

The tournament will then be broadcast live on Friday, July 24 (2pm CT) and Saturday, through Sunday (starting at 4pm CT) with commentary from Gaskin, Goldenboy, Pansy, and Puckett.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the event is on the official PAX arena Twitch channel. It will also, though, be co-streamed on twitch.tv/VALORANT.