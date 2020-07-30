How to watch FaZe Clan’s VALORANT Invitational

It's all to play for.

FaZe Clan is teaming up with Verizon and Nissan to host the next VALORANT Ignition Series Invitational, following the success of PAX Arena and T1 x Nerd Street Gamers.

A total of 16 North American teams will compete for their share of the $50,000 prize pool in the four-day tournament.

The winning team will take home $25,000, with second place claiming $15,000, third place getting $7,500, and fourth place earning $2,500.

The full list of participating teams has yet to be revealed, but FaZe’s own squad and TSM’s T1 x Nerd Street Gamers winning lineup will be headlining the event. Eleven more teams, determined by previous tournament placings, will be invited along with four up-and-coming open qualifier teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format, teams, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Group stage

Four groups of four teams in a GSL format

Teams have three attempts to qualify out of the group

Pick up two wins and progress to the next stage, lose twice, and suffer elimination

All matches best-of-three

Playoffs

Four teams in a double-elimination bracket

All matches best-of-five

Grand final played out in a best-of-five

Teams

FaZe Clan (invited)

Corey

ZachaREEE

Marved

TBD

TBD

TSM (invited)

ReltuC

Hazed

Wardell

Subroza

drone

Coach: Tailored

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (invited)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (qualifier #1)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (qualifier #1)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (qualifier#2)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (qualifier #2)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Schedule

The four-day event kicks off with the group stage on Thursday, Aug. 6 and ends with the grand finals on Sunday, Aug. 9.

This article will be updated when the full schedule is revealed.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the tournament is FaZe’s official Twitch channel. But as usual, Riot Games will also be shadow-streaming the event.