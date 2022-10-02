Guild X dethrones G2 Gozen at EMEA Game Changers 3

G2 Gozen’s undefeated run in Game Changers competition this year has come to a dramatic end, falling in an exciting best-of-series in the grand finals of the last EMEA series of the year to Guild X. Both teams will represent EMEA at the Game Changers world championship finals in Berlin in November.

The two sides traded map picks throughout the entire series, with G2 claiming their picks of Bind and Pearl, while Guild X found victory on Fracture and Ascent. The series would end up getting decided on Icebox, and the close series looked like it would end in a blowout after a 10-2 attack side from Guild X in the first half. The legendary G2 Gozen roster would fight back on their attack half, even after losing the second-half pistol, but Guild X eventually closed out the map 13-9.

For Guild X’s Anja “aNNja” Vasalic, it’s revenge against her former team. G2 Gozen unceremoniously dropped aNNja less than a month after she joined the team along with its original lineup. Guild X picked aNNja up in April of this year, and the team had lost to G2 Gozen three previous times before this victory in the Series Three final.

Both Guild X and G2 Gozen had already secured their trip to Berlin and the Game Changers championship before the match began. By Guild X beating NAVI Celestials in the lower final the day prior, both grand finalists had already secured the two EMEA spots at the Game Changers championship, regardless of who won.

The two teams will travel to Berlin in November for the Game Changers championship, alongside the other regional representatives still to be determined.