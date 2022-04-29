Googly Moogly VALORANT Prime Gaming item now available

VALORANT players with a Prime Gaming account can now download the latest VALORANT cosmetic item, the Googly Moogly spray.

Players with an Amazon Prime subscription can enjoy in-game items for several games with Prime Gaming. Connecting your account allows you to download exciting cosmetic or in-game currencies for several titles, including VALORANT, League of Legends, Fall Guys, and more. The latest Prime Gaming VALORANT reward is a fun spray that is an excellent addition to any loadout.

Think you can follow along? The “Googly Moogly” spray is now available to claim on Prime Gaming. https://t.co/EL9LmGFbal pic.twitter.com/BZcYHXE4Xw — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 29, 2022

The new Googly Moogly spray features two googly eyes that rotate around in circles. This spray doesn’t exactly fit the aesthetic or theme in VALORANT, but it is a fun spray to use at almost anytime. You can tease friends after a bad play with this spray, or spray it above an enemy body to rub in a victory.

Prime Gaming is a great way to build your VALORANT cosmetic collection. Players receive an item each month, ranging from weapon skins to player cards and sprays. Just remember that these items are only available for a short period, so don’t forget to claim them while you can. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime to get this reward if you don’t want to commit to a subscription.

Players can claim the new Prime Gaming spray on the official Prime Gaming website. Make sure your Prime and Riot Games accounts are linked to avoid missing any premium cosmetic items in the future.