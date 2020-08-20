Dignitas signs ‘Homeless’ VALORANT team led by dephh and Psalm

Dignitas has joined the list of esports organizations that have formed a professional VALORANT roster—and it’s led by some big names.

Dignitas introduced its four-man roster earlier today led by former CS:GO player Rory “dephh” Jackson and former Fortnite player Harrison “Psalm” Chang. The pair are joined by Kevin “poised” Ngo and Phat “supamen” Le, with the final player yet to be announced.

This is the “Homeless” roster that’s competed at several invitationals. Most recently, the team finished top four at the PAX Arena Invitational in July and top six at the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational Gauntlet Series earlier this month.

Immediately, Psalm and dephh are the standout names on this roster. Historically, dephh has performed at the highest level of CS:GO across multiple organizations. Famously, the British rifler won the American Minor for the FACEIT Major: London in September 2018. He later finished in the top eight at the event and earned legend status for Complexity.

Psalm, on the other hand, played Fortnite at the highest level. The 25-year-old finished second in the Fortnite World Cup 2019 – Solo Finals and he placed relatively well in the other professional circuits. Psalm announced that he was quitting Fortnite to pursue VALORANT in April to “be the most decorated competitor in gaming history,” he said.

My dream is to be the most decorated competitor in gaming history. I have my eyes set on @PlayValorant next.



Thank you @FortniteGame for everything. I was given the chance to achieve what only few have had the pleasure of accomplishing.



"Dedication sees dreams come true."

KB — psalm (@psalm) April 5, 2020

Poised and supamen, on the other hand, are the two outliers of the team. Poised has played at the semi-professional level in CS:GO for years, while supamen has a history of professional play in Crossfire, a game that draws several similarities to CS:GO.