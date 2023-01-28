FaZe Clan in discussions to sign former TSM VALORANT star

FaZe Clan is pursuing former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo in an attempt to complete its VALORANT roster ahead of the start of the North America Challengers league, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

Rossy, considered one of the best players during his run with The Nation in the Challengers open qualifiers, caught the attention of several different teams despite failing to secure a place in the league with his free-agent team. Multiple teams approached Rossy, including Evil Geniuses, about signing the ex-TSM star, according to sources close to the player.

Rossy was the highest-rated player in the last chance open qualifier from the round of 32 onward, according to VLR.gg.

FaZe, who are set to compete in the first split of the NA Challengers league starting in February, could have made several roster changes over the course of the offseason but instead retained the core of Andrej “BABYBAY” Francisty, Kevin “POISED” Ngo, Quan “dicey” Tran, and Phat “supamen” Le. Former FaZe analyst Michael “mas” Smith has also recently moved into the position of head coach.

FaZe were one of the few teams directly invited to Challengers by tournament organizers Knights. FaZe are set to face off against G2 Esports in the opening match from Group A and will have to make it through the group stage to qualify for the mid-season invitational, which is set to begin on March 24.