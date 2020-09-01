Breach and Viper receive buffs in VALORANT patch 1.07

The latest VALORANT update has buffed the two most unpopular agents in the game: Breach and Viper.

Riot revealed the changes in Patch 1.07 for VALORANT earlier today, which included major tweaks to some of the most predominantly used agents in the game. But two of their less popular counterparts are getting some much-needed attention.

Viper, who’s the most unpopular agent in VALORANT, according to Blitz.gg, has received plenty of early and late-game changes. Her Toxic Screen can be placed during the buy phase through spawn barriers, so she can execute with her team much earlier in the round. Additionally, her Toxic Screen rises faster along its full length.

“This change should allow Viper, in many situations, to get her wall placed pre-round and then join her team before the barrier drops—or create uncertainty about her location when the round begins,” Riot said.

Her Decay, which previously affected allies as well as enemies, has been changed. Allies can no longer be harmed by her Decay to avoid some “unintentional collateral damage” while opening up “new strategies,” according to Riot.

Finally, her ultimate, Viper Pit, can be seen on her team’s mini-map so her teammates can have an easier time playing around the ability and finding frags.

Breach, on the other hand, is set to receive some major buffs. His Flashpoint ability applies a much more “aggressive” flash, with the number of charges increased from two to three, and the windup time reduced from 0.6 seconds to 0.5.

These aren’t the only buffs, however. His Rolling Thunder and Concussion abilities have been changed. For Rolling Thunder, the delay between blasts has decreased from 0.3 to 0.255. And his Concussion ability now de-scopes players and prevents re-scoping.