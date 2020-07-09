Artist merges League of Legends with VALORANT in fan-made, Jett-themed Akali skin concept

Have you ever wondered what certain VALORANT agents would look like in League of Legends? Well, talented illustrator Carmen Carballo created a fan-made Akali skin that makes the Rogue Assassin look like Jett, the high-flying dualist.

The skin combines Akali and Jett but still retains features from both characters that fans can spot out. The skin has Akali’s mask and her kama, for example, but it also features Jett’s silver hair, her throwing knife, and her classic hoodie.

🌪️ I'm the wind 🌪️@LeagueOfLegends x @PlayVALORANT

Agent / Radiant Akali skin concept



[1/?] pic.twitter.com/jO0ZQry73k — WANDA ⁷ aka Yone's wife (@wandakunpls) July 9, 2020

The colorway is also Jett-inspired, with different shades of blue across her outfit. The container on Akali’s back is still there, but it’s been replaced with the Spike that agents are supposed to plant in VALORANT. It’s a great combination of both iconic characters.

It makes sense that Akali could get a Jett-themed skin since they both share many characteristics. Although Akali can’t fly into the air, both characters are agile and accurate with their movement and attacks. They also both use smoke bombs to disorient and dodge enemy attacks when necessary.

And also an emote because why nottttttt- pic.twitter.com/avj4ekyW68 — WANDA ⁷ aka Yone's wife (@wandakunpls) July 9, 2020

Carballo even made an emote to go along with the Akali skin, which shows the assassin getting her hair blown into her face. It’s drawn in Riot Games’ style for emotes, making it seem even more realistic.

Since Riot might not bring crossover items to League or VALORANT any time soon—especially since the games don’t share universes—this design is the best fans will get in the meantime.