A VALORANT fan has created the perfect fiery agent select animation for Phoenix

Each VALORANT Agent has a unique ability or power that helps their team in certain situations. Some Agents can blind enemies with a flash, while others can throw smokes to provide cover for their team. The Agent selection animations offer a small glimpse into each Agent’s power, but they haven’t changed much since the game launched.

VALORANT player freshest orange took it upon themselves to update the Agent animations, starting with the popular duelist Phoenix.

The new custom animation starts with Phoenix throwing a fireball that creates a wall of fire before he teleports back into the frame. This highlights three of his abilities in a creative way in just a few seconds, giving new players more of an idea of what to expect. The animation also includes a crown above his head, leaning into his cocky and confident persona.

Other players enjoyed the concept and expressed their interest in new animations for other characters. Some think the new animation is too flashy and prefer the more straightforward style of the current animations. It’s also possible that the animations would be too much for some computers to handle, leading to optimization issues in the future.

Regardless, the agent animations could use an update to breathe new life into the agent selection screen.