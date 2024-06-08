When does Unknown 9: Awakening release?

If you’re looking for an engaging narrative with a sprinkle of unique combat mechanics, Unknown 9: Awakening should be on top of your list.

Very little was known about the upcoming third-person action-adventure game until its story trailer was showcased today at Summer Game Fest. As one of the Quaestors, you play as Haroona, who yields a great power of the Fold, allowing you to take over unsuspecting enemies with the Umbric power, making her a potent threat to her foes.

Here is everything you need to know about Unknown 9: Awakening‘s release window.

What is the release date for Unknown 9: Awakening?

As per the game’s latest trailer, Unknown 9: Awakening will release sometime in Fall 2024. The story-focused video introduced another key figure named Reika, who has been the protagonist’s trusted mentor and someone who has taught her to master her ability since she was a child living in the streets of Chamiri, a small town in Northern India.

If the protagonist, Haroona, looks very familiar to you, it is because Anya Chalhotra—who played the role of Yennefer of Vengerberg in Netflix’s global success, The Witcher— is making her debut in the gaming world with this title.

The plot revolves around the Unknown 9, a group of immortals believed to have kept an eye on humanity for centuries. While Haroona accesses the Fold for her powers, she becomes a target of the Ascendants, who change the course of history. The story takes players to exotic locales like the sands of Mauritania, Indian jungles, and the landscapes of Portugal, among many other places.

