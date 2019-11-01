Teamfight Tactics item cheat sheet: Rise of the Elements

Teamfight Tactics’ second set is coming to the live servers with Patch 9.22. Rise of the Elements will fully replace the champions, origins, and classes, with an entirely new set.

To go alongside the monumental changes coming to the game, many of the core items have also been updated.

Here’s a look at all the item combinations in TFT’s Rise of the Elements.

B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword = Deathblade Chain Vest = Guardian Angel Giant’s Belt = Zeke’s Herald Needlessly Large Rod = Hextech Gunblade Negatron Cloak = Bloodthirster Recurve Bow = Giant Slayer Tear of the Goddess = Spear of Shojin Sparring Gloves = Infinity Edge Spatula = Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Chain Vest + B.F. Sword = Guardian Angel Chain Vest = Thornmail Giant’s Belt = Red Buff Needlessly Large Rod = Locket of the Iron Solari Negatron Cloak = Sword Breaker Recurve Bow = Phantom Dancer Tear of the Goddess = Frozen Heart Sparring Gloves = Iceborne Gauntlet Spatula = Warden’s Mail

Giant’s Belt + B.F. Sword = Zeke’s Herald Chain Vest = Red Buff Giant’s Belt = Warmog’s Armor Needlessly Large Rod = Morellonomicon Negatron Cloak = Zephyr Recurve Bow = Titanic Hydra Tear of the Goddess = Redemption Sparring Gloves = Trap Claw Spatula = Frozen Mallet

Needlessly Large Rod + B.F. Sword = Hextech Gunblade Chain Vest = Locket of the Iron Solari Giant’s Belt = Morellonomicon Needlessly Large Rod = Rabadon’s Deathcap Negatron Cloak = Ionic Spark Recurve Bow = Guinsoo’s Rageblade Tear of the Goddess = Luden’s Echo Sparring Gloves = Jeweled Gauntlet Spatula = Inferno Cinder

Negatron Cloak + B.F. Sword = Bloodthirster Chain Vest = Sword Breaker Giant’s Belt = Zephyr Needlessly Large Rod = Ionic Spark Negatron Cloak = Dragon’s Claw Recurve Bow = Runaan’s Hurricane Tear of the Goddess = Hush Sparring Gloves = Quicksilver Spatula = Talisman of Light

Recurve Bow + B.F. Sword = Giant Slayer Chain Vest = Phantom Dancer Giant’s Belt = Titanic Hydra Needlessly Large Rod = Guinsoo’s Rageblade Negatron Cloak = Runaan’s Hurricane Recurve Bow = Rapid Firecannon Tear of the Goddess = Statikk Shiv Sparring Gloves = Repeating Crossbow Spatula = Blade of the Ruined King

Tear of the Goddess + B.F. Sword = Spear of Shojin Chain Vest = Frozen Heart Giant’s Belt = Redemption Needlessly Large Rod = Luden’s Echo Negatron Cloak = Hush Recurve Bow = Statikk Shiv Tear of the Goddess = Seraph’s Embrace Sparring Gloves = Hand of Justice Spatula = Mage’s Cap

Sparring Gloves + B.F. Sword = Infinity Edge Chain Vest = Iceborne Gauntlet Giant’s Belt = Trap Claw Needlessly Large Rod = Jeweled Gauntlet Negatron Cloak = Quicksilver Recurve Bow = Repeating Crossbow Tear of the Goddess = Hand of Justice Sparring Gloves = Thief’s Gloves Spatula = Berserker Axe