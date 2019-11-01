Teamfight Tactics item cheat sheet: Rise of the Elements

Teamfight Tactics’ second set is coming to the live servers with Patch 9.22. Rise of the Elements will fully replace the champions, origins, and classes, with an entirely new set.
To go alongside the monumental changes coming to the game, many of the core items have also been updated.
Here’s a look at all the item combinations in TFT’s Rise of the Elements.
|B.F. Sword
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Deathblade
|Chain Vest
|=
|Guardian Angel
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Zeke’s Herald
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Hextech Gunblade
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Bloodthirster
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Giant Slayer
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Spear of Shojin
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Infinity Edge
|Spatula
|=
|Youmuu’s Ghostblade
|Chain Vest
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Guardian Angel
|Chain Vest
|=
|Thornmail
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Red Buff
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Sword Breaker
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Phantom Dancer
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Frozen Heart
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Iceborne Gauntlet
|Spatula
|=
|Warden’s Mail
|Giant’s Belt
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Zeke’s Herald
|Chain Vest
|=
|Red Buff
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Warmog’s Armor
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Morellonomicon
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Zephyr
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Titanic Hydra
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Redemption
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Trap Claw
|Spatula
|=
|Frozen Mallet
|Needlessly Large Rod
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Hextech Gunblade
|Chain Vest
|=
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Morellonomicon
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Rabadon’s Deathcap
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Ionic Spark
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Luden’s Echo
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Jeweled Gauntlet
|Spatula
|=
|Inferno Cinder
|Negatron Cloak
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Bloodthirster
|Chain Vest
|=
|Sword Breaker
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Zephyr
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Ionic Spark
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Dragon’s Claw
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Runaan’s Hurricane
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Hush
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Quicksilver
|Spatula
|=
|Talisman of Light
|Recurve Bow
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Giant Slayer
|Chain Vest
|=
|Phantom Dancer
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Titanic Hydra
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Runaan’s Hurricane
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Rapid Firecannon
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Statikk Shiv
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Repeating Crossbow
|Spatula
|=
|Blade of the Ruined King
|Tear of the Goddess
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Spear of Shojin
|Chain Vest
|=
|Frozen Heart
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Redemption
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Luden’s Echo
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Hush
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Statikk Shiv
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Seraph’s Embrace
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Hand of Justice
|Spatula
|=
|Mage’s Cap
|Sparring Gloves
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Infinity Edge
|Chain Vest
|=
|Iceborne Gauntlet
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Trap Claw
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Jeweled Gauntlet
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Quicksilver
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Repeating Crossbow
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Hand of Justice
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Thief’s Gloves
|Spatula
|=
|Berserker Axe
|Sparring Gloves
|+
|B.F. Sword
|=
|Youmuu’s Ghostblade (Assassin)
|Chain Vest
|=
|Warden’s Mail (Warden)
|Giant’s Belt
|=
|Frozen Mallet (Glacial)
|Needlessly Large Rod
|=
|Inferno Cinder (Inferno)
|Negatron Cloak
|=
|Talisman of Light (Light)
|Recurve Bow
|=
|Blade of the Ruined King (Blademaster)
|Tear of the Goddess
|=
|Mage’s Cap (Mage)
|Sparring Gloves
|=
|Berserker Axe (Berserker)
|Spatula
|=
|Force of Nature