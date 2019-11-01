Login
Teamfight Tactics item cheat sheet: Rise of the Elements

Set two is almost here.

Image via Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics’ second set is coming to the live servers with Patch 9.22. Rise of the Elements will fully replace the champions, origins, and classes, with an entirely new set.

To go alongside the monumental changes coming to the game, many of the core items have also been updated.

Here’s a look at all the item combinations in TFT’s Rise of the Elements.

B.F. Sword+
B.F. Sword=Deathblade
Chain Vest=Guardian Angel
Giant’s Belt=Zeke’s Herald
Needlessly Large Rod=Hextech Gunblade
Negatron Cloak=Bloodthirster
Recurve Bow=Giant Slayer
Tear of the Goddess=Spear of Shojin
Sparring Gloves=Infinity Edge
Spatula=Youmuu’s Ghostblade
Chain Vest+
B.F. Sword=Guardian Angel
Chain Vest=Thornmail
Giant’s Belt=Red Buff
Needlessly Large Rod=Locket of the Iron Solari
Negatron Cloak=Sword Breaker
Recurve Bow=Phantom Dancer
Tear of the Goddess=Frozen Heart
Sparring Gloves=Iceborne Gauntlet
Spatula=Warden’s Mail
Giant’s Belt+
B.F. Sword=Zeke’s Herald
Chain Vest=Red Buff
Giant’s Belt=Warmog’s Armor
Needlessly Large Rod=Morellonomicon
Negatron Cloak=Zephyr
Recurve Bow=Titanic Hydra
Tear of the Goddess=Redemption
Sparring Gloves=Trap Claw
Spatula=Frozen Mallet
Needlessly Large Rod+
B.F. Sword=Hextech Gunblade
Chain Vest=Locket of the Iron Solari
Giant’s Belt=Morellonomicon
Needlessly Large Rod=Rabadon’s Deathcap
Negatron Cloak=Ionic Spark
Recurve Bow=Guinsoo’s Rageblade
Tear of the Goddess=Luden’s Echo
Sparring Gloves=Jeweled Gauntlet
Spatula=Inferno Cinder
Negatron Cloak+
B.F. Sword=Bloodthirster
Chain Vest=Sword Breaker
Giant’s Belt=Zephyr
Needlessly Large Rod=Ionic Spark
Negatron Cloak=Dragon’s Claw
Recurve Bow=Runaan’s Hurricane
Tear of the Goddess=Hush
Sparring Gloves=Quicksilver
Spatula=Talisman of Light
Recurve Bow+
B.F. Sword=Giant Slayer
Chain Vest=Phantom Dancer
Giant’s Belt=Titanic Hydra
Needlessly Large Rod=Guinsoo’s Rageblade
Negatron Cloak=Runaan’s Hurricane
Recurve Bow=Rapid Firecannon
Tear of the Goddess=Statikk Shiv
Sparring Gloves=Repeating Crossbow
Spatula=Blade of the Ruined King
Tear of the Goddess+
B.F. Sword=Spear of Shojin
Chain Vest=Frozen Heart
Giant’s Belt=Redemption
Needlessly Large Rod=Luden’s Echo
Negatron Cloak=Hush
Recurve Bow=Statikk Shiv
Tear of the Goddess=Seraph’s Embrace
Sparring Gloves=Hand of Justice
Spatula=Mage’s Cap
Sparring Gloves+
B.F. Sword=Infinity Edge
Chain Vest=Iceborne Gauntlet
Giant’s Belt=Trap Claw
Needlessly Large Rod=Jeweled Gauntlet
Negatron Cloak=Quicksilver
Recurve Bow=Repeating Crossbow
Tear of the Goddess=Hand of Justice
Sparring Gloves=Thief’s Gloves
Spatula=Berserker Axe
B.F. Sword=Youmuu’s Ghostblade (Assassin)
Chain Vest=Warden’s Mail (Warden)
Giant’s Belt=Frozen Mallet (Glacial)
Needlessly Large Rod=Inferno Cinder (Inferno)
Negatron Cloak=Talisman of Light (Light)
Recurve Bow=Blade of the Ruined King (Blademaster)
Tear of the Goddess=Mage’s Cap (Mage)
Sparring Gloves=Berserker Axe (Berserker)
Spatula=Force of Nature