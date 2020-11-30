YouTuber creates Twitch Rewind 2020 showcasing all the biggest moments on the platform this year

The perfect way to catch up on what you may have missed.

This year has been unique for the world and streaming has been no exception. The past 12 months have been filled with many big events and moments on Twitch.

One YouTuber by the name of MTee has put together a video titled “Twitch Rewind 2020,” in which they have expertly curated the biggest moments on Twitch throughout the year.

The 23-minute video takes the viewers through all the hype that unfolded on Twitch over the year. The video also does a great job of showcasing what games rose to popularity throughout 2020.

Twitch in 2020 saw the explosion in popularity of games like Among Us and Fall Guys—even Chess was one of the year’s biggest games for streamers. The most recent trend to explode on the platform, opening Pokémon cards, has also been included in this rewind.

With the crackdown on copyrighted content on the platform, 2020 also saw an influx of bans against Twitch partners for playing music on their streams. MTee also included in the video many of the other more well-known bans that took place throughout the year.

Overall, MTee’s video is the perfect way to catch up on what you may have missed on Twitch in 2020.