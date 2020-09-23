xQc teases upcoming Among Us event

Two years after its release, Among Us has become one of the most popular games on Twitch. And according to popular streamer xQc, we should expect more great content in the form of an event in the near future.

The streamer teased this news on a recent stream, although he refrained from giving details.

“I don’t want to spoil it, but there is an Among Us event coming up soon, and its gonna have really really Pog content,” xQc said. “It’s for people who are really, really PogU streamers but I can’t say what it is yet.”

xQc has been one of the most consistent streamers in the title since its spike in popularity, regularly putting on eight-hour streams of the game.

Among Us has recently been pushed into the limelight due to its ability to bring multiple streaming personalities together regardless of their skill level or gameplay style. Having most of the biggest streamers on the platform participating in the game has skyrocketed its viewership to become the second most-watched title.

The success of the game is something that could not have been predicted, though. Sixty days ago, the game only had a total viewership on Twitch of 174 viewers a month. It remains to be seen if the game can keep its momentum with the upcoming events.