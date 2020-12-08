World of Warcraft’s first Shadowlands raid, Castle Nathria, is now live

Champions of Azeroth, the hour of reckoning is upon us. The time has come to put what we’ve learned thus far in the Shadowlands to the test and unite against the terrors of Castle Nathria.

Over the past two weeks, World of Warcraft players have been grinding in preparation for the first raid of the new expansion. If you were fortunate enough to raise your item level near the 180 range, you should be geared enough to take on Castle Nathria. Hopefully you’ve found a raid Guild at this point, but if not, you can probably squeeze your way into a pug.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Castle Nathria is located in Revendreth, one of the new zones that joined World of Warcraft with Shadowlands. Anyone who’s hit max level in Shadowlands should be familiar with Sire Denathrius. At first, you’ll start out by helping Sire Denathrius, similar to how you helped other Covenant leaders throughout the Shadowlands. You’ll soon discover that Sire Denathrius isn’t as great a guy as he seems and is directly responsible for the anima drought that’s crippling his people.

With this revelation, Sire Denathrius becomes the enemy and you must march on Castle Nathria to stop him. Before you can take down Denathrius, you’ll need to take on his allies throughout the Castle. The new raid has a total of 10 bosses. Before facing the bosses on the Upper Spire where Sludgefist, Stone Legion Generals, and Denathrius are located, you’ll first need to clear the Catacomb and Royal Quarter wings of the raid.

Players will be able to take on the Normal and Heroic versions of the raid starting today. Gear in Normal mode will range from the 200 to 207 item level. The Heroic version of the raid will grant gear that’s between 213 and 220. Players can take on the Mythic version of the raid, as well as the raid finder wing, on Dec. 15.

You can hop into World of Warcraft to take on Castle Nathria right now.