World of Warcraft Patch 8.3 is now live, introduces new features to Battle for Azeroth

For most World of Warcraft players, Battle for Azeroth has fallen short of its Legion predecessor.

Patch 8.3 is Blizzard’s home run attempt at remedying some of the issues that the design team has admitted that BFA has. Today’s patch replaces pain points like Titanforging and introduces a variety of new features that translate into fun replayable content. If the gameplay loop of BFA has turned you away from WoW up to this point, Patch 8.3 might be the perfect time for you to jump back in.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Allied Races

One of the most anticipated features of Patch 8.3 is the addition of two new allied races. The Mechagnomes will be playable for the Alliance while Horde players gain access to the Vulpera race. Mechagnomes are what happens when Gnomes introduce steampunk-like technology to their bodies. Players will be familiar with them via the Rustbolt. Vulpera are incredibly cute fox-like creatures who hail from the land of Vol’dune. To level either race, you’ll need to be exalted with their respective homelands.

Ny’alotha, the Waking City

Ny’alotha, the Waking City is the raid we’ve all been waiting for. All expansion long, players have been taunted by the Old God N’Zoth. From behind the curtain, N’Zoth has pulled the strings of BFA like a master puppeteer. Ny’alotha is a 12 boss raid that finally culminates with a Battle against N’Zoth. Though the raid will be time-gated when the patch first goes live, you’ll be able to play it in the coming weeks.

Horrific Visions

If you played World of Warcraft during Legion, you’ll be familiar with the Mage Tower challenges. Mage Tower allowed you to complete an individual challenge that took mechanical skill and it rewarded you with a hidden appearance for your artifact weapon. Though the rewards will obviously be different, Horrific Visions is a Mage Tower inspired type of instanced content designed for one to five players. You’ll be able to build up and track your progression through Horrific Visions over time.

Legendary Cloak

Those who played WoW during the Cataclysm expansion will be more than familiar with Wrathion. The young son of Deathwing returns in BFA and he comes bearing gifts. Wrathion will provide you with a Legendary cloak that you’ll be able to upgrade by completing activities in Patch 8.3. The cloak will be upgradable and will change appearance at ranks five and 10.

Image via Wowhead

In addition to all of the above, the patch will also introduce Worgen and Gobin Heritage armor, a Pet Battle Dungeon, and a plethora of new mounts, toys, and transmog. If you’re someone who gave BFA a shot but initially felt put off by some of its systems, Patch 8.3 was designed for you.

If you’re interested in giving BFA one more chance, the time is now. This is Battle For Azeroth in its most finished form. You can check out all of the patch notes here.

You can jump into World of Warcraft and check out Patch 8.3, Visions of N’Zoth, right now.