World of Warcraft Classic: Full realm list and release time and date

Prepare to grind.

After years of waiting, World of Warcraft Classic is finally here. 

Originally it was a fantasy, dreamt up by private server dwelling fanboys nostalgic for the good old days. But after Blizzard did a complete turnaround on its once infamous “You think you do, but you don’t” comment at BlizzCon 2013, World of Warcraft Classic has become a reality. 

Starting Aug. 13 at 5pm CT, players with an active subscription on their WoW account can reserve their character names by creating up to three WoW Classic characters leading up to the worldwide release on Aug. 26 at 5pm CT.

Here’s the full realm list for North America, Europe, and Oceania.

NA Realms

NameTypeTime Zone
AtieshNormalPacific
MankrikNormalEastern
MyzraelNormalPacific
PagleNormalEastern
FaerlinaPvPEastern
FairbanksPvPPacific
HerodPvPEastern
ThalnosPvPEastern
WhitemanePvPPacific
Bloodsail BuccaneersRPEastern
GrobbulusRP-PvPPacific

EU realms

NameTypeLanguage
GolemaggPvPEnglish
Hydraxian WaterlordsRPEnglish
Mirage RacewayNormalEnglish
Pyrewood VillageNormalEnglish
ShazzrahPvPEnglish
Zandalar TribeRP-PvPEnglish
AuberdineNormalFrench
SulfuronPvPFrench
EverlookNormalGerman
LucifronPvPGerman
Хроми (Chromie)NormalRussian
Пламегор (Flamegor)PvPRussian

Oceanic realms

NameTypeLanguage
ArugalPvPAustralian Eastern Time
RemulosNormalAustralian Eastern Time