World of Warcraft Classic: Full realm list and release time and date

After years of waiting, World of Warcraft Classic is finally here.

Originally it was a fantasy, dreamt up by private server dwelling fanboys nostalgic for the good old days. But after Blizzard did a complete turnaround on its once infamous “You think you do, but you don’t” comment at BlizzCon 2013, World of Warcraft Classic has become a reality.

Starting Aug. 13 at 5pm CT, players with an active subscription on their WoW account can reserve their character names by creating up to three WoW Classic characters leading up to the worldwide release on Aug. 26 at 5pm CT.

Here’s the full realm list for North America, Europe, and Oceania.

NA Realms

Name Type Time Zone Atiesh Normal Pacific Mankrik Normal Eastern Myzrael Normal Pacific Pagle Normal Eastern Faerlina PvP Eastern Fairbanks PvP Pacific Herod PvP Eastern Thalnos PvP Eastern Whitemane PvP Pacific Bloodsail Buccaneers RP Eastern Grobbulus RP-PvP Pacific

EU realms

Name Type Language Golemagg PvP English Hydraxian Waterlords RP English Mirage Raceway Normal English Pyrewood Village Normal English Shazzrah PvP English Zandalar Tribe RP-PvP English Auberdine Normal French Sulfuron PvP French Everlook Normal German Lucifron PvP German Хроми (Chromie) Normal Russian Пламегор (Flamegor) PvP Russian

Oceanic realms