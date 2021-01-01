Who is a part of the Dream SMP Minecraft Server?

Depending on the game mode, Minecraft can feel like a completely different game every time you join a new server. Some servers will focus on parkours or survival, but others will have a story to tell.

Formed in May 2020, Dream SMP has become the home of high-quality Minecraft content since its release. The server that started with the core members of Dream Team and a few others grew massively over the past few months.

All actions in Dream SMP have consequences, and you may have a hard time following what’s going on in the server when it comes to the narrative. One of the best ways to keep an eye on things is following your favorite content creators and enjoying the show from their point of view.

Here’s the list of all the content creators taking place in Dream SMP and also the ones that made brief appearances.

All the content creators and streamers playing in Dream SMP

Antfrost awesamdude BadboyHalo Callahan CaptainPuffy ConnorEatsPants Dream Fundy GeorgeNotFound HBomb94 ItsAlyssa JackManifoldTV Jschlatt Karl Jacobs LazarBeam Nihachu Ph1LzA Ponk Punz Quackity Ranboo Sapnap Skeppy Technoblade The_Eret TommyInnit Tubbo_ Vikkstar123 Wilbur Soot

Content creators that have made guest appearances in Dream SMP

Andrea Botez Corpse Husband Drista Iskali85 JustVurb KSI Lani MrBeast Ninja Pokimane Sean Jacobs Skepina Spifey Zelk

Most guest content creators usually joined the server for a tour of the map and some ended up coming back in later events.