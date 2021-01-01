Who is a part of the Dream SMP Minecraft Server?

It's pretty stacked in there.

Depending on the game mode, Minecraft can feel like a completely different game every time you join a new server. Some servers will focus on parkours or survival, but others will have a story to tell.

Formed in May 2020, Dream SMP has become the home of high-quality Minecraft content since its release. The server that started with the core members of Dream Team and a few others grew massively over the past few months.

All actions in Dream SMP have consequences, and you may have a hard time following what’s going on in the server when it comes to the narrative. One of the best ways to keep an eye on things is following your favorite content creators and enjoying the show from their point of view.

Here’s the list of all the content creators taking place in Dream SMP and also the ones that made brief appearances.

All the content creators and streamers playing in Dream SMP

Antfrost
awesamdude
BadboyHalo
Callahan
CaptainPuffy
ConnorEatsPants
Dream
Fundy 
GeorgeNotFound
HBomb94
ItsAlyssa
JackManifoldTV
Jschlatt
Karl Jacobs
LazarBeam
Nihachu
Ph1LzA
Ponk
Punz
Quackity
Ranboo
Sapnap
Skeppy
Technoblade
The_Eret
TommyInnit
Tubbo_
Vikkstar123
Wilbur Soot

Content creators that have made guest appearances in Dream SMP

Andrea Botez
Corpse Husband
Drista
Iskali85
JustVurb
KSI
Lani
MrBeast
Ninja
Pokimane
Sean Jacobs
Skepina
Spifey
Zelk

Most guest content creators usually joined the server for a tour of the map and some ended up coming back in later events.