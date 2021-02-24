Valheim sells 4 million copies, enters top-5 most-played games of all time on Steam

Valheim has sold four million copies in just three weeks, developer Iron Gate AB announced earlier today. The game made its debut in early access on Feb. 2 and has since dominated the online gaming discussion thanks to a heavily engaged player base and a strong presence on streaming sites such as Twitch.

“When Valheim first hit Steam Early Access just three weeks ago, we hoped that all the hard work our small team put into the game these past three years would get the attention it deserved,” the Iron Gate team said. “Little did we know just how much Valheim would resonate with all four million of you.”

Valheim is Iron Gate’s debut title. The game was published by Coffee Stain Publishing, the studio behind other viral Steam titles such as Deep Rock Galactic and Satisfactory.

Valheim hit the four million copies mark just four days after surpassing three million copies sold. Additionally, this past weekend, the game played host to 500,000 concurrent viewers at one point, making it one of the most-played games in the history of Steam. Only four other games—Dota 2, CS:GO, PUGB, and Cyberpunk 2077—have ever surpassed the 500,000 concurrent player threshold during the platform’s history.

With its impressive milestones in mind, Valheim is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. The game has already received over 81,000 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam, making it the 57th best-reviewed game to ever have a home on the platform.

With how quickly Valheim is selling copies, it wouldn’t be totally out of the question to see the game surpass its fifth million copy sometime later this week. The growth for Valheim has been purely exponential over the course of February and the game could easily continue to grow its player base throughout the year.

What started off as a flash in the pan has rapidly evolved into the best-selling game of 2021 thus far.