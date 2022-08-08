Ludwig, Valkyrae, and CouRage to star in upcoming UNO! Mobile event

Famous content creators Ludwig, Valkyrae, and CouRage will be a part of UNO! Mobile Wild Card Series: All Stars, a “high-stakes” competition that will run from Aug. 12 to 26 and feature 16 content creators in total.

Ludwig will act as the tournament host alongside Gojj, while Valkyrae and CouRage are set to play the event alongside QTCinderella, LilyPichu, Sykkuno, kkatamina, BobbyPlays, Bellafox, NoahFromYouTube, ThesaurusPG, Orange Juice, Wynnsanity, BenTimm1, ThisisChris, Destini, and Kashman.

The Wild Card Series: All Stars is the first UNO! Mobile event in the new era of the game and the developers are planning to run a series of competitive tournaments throughout the year. All the content creators participating in the event will be able to stream the gameplay, in addition to the tournament’s official broadcast. The winner of Wild Card Series: All Stars will win a “solid gold” UNO wildcard.

“In the competition, special rules will keep even the best UNO players on their toes,” Mattel said in a press release. The two-versus-two team mode puts two players on a team where they can see each other’s cards and if one player wins, they both do. 16 star gamers will need to strategize together in order to win—friendships will be made and broken, but in the end there will be a clear winner!”

There are currently over 200 million UNO! Mobile players around the world and Mattell wants to establish the popular card game as a “frontrunner in a wave of accessible competitive gaming.” The Wildcard Series will carry on in Q4 2022 with a community cup, a tournament open for every UNO! Mobile player.