Tyler1, Shroud react to xQc’s Twitch ban

The streamers were in agreement that this was the right move.

After days in limbo, xQc, one of Twitch’s top creators, has been banned for cheating during the recent Twitch Rivals Fall Guys tournament at Glitchcon.

This ban surprised many who had thought his actions warranted some punishment, as few thought this would result in a ban. Tyler1, who was part of the tournament when xQc sabotaged another player while streamsniping, reacted to the news jokingly claiming he would like the punishment to be permanent before elaborating on the situation.

“No shit he got banned. Dude, he stream sniped on stream, he had to be banned. He had to be banned, otherwise it sets a bad example,” Tyler said. “Dude honestly, I wish all the kids who stream snipe and ghost me are permanently banned as well… He doesn’t deserve to get permabanned but bro, no shit he got banned he stream sniped on stream.”

Another player who was part of the tournament when the cheating occurred was Shroud, who promptly predicted this would happen after the game before later doubting any punishment would be enforced.

“I actually didn’t think he was going to get banned,” Shroud said. “A lot of people were saying it was blown out of proportion but I thought the opposite, I thought it wasn’t blown up enough, so I thought Twitch was just gonna let it slide and be like, ‘Oh shit, nobody cares. Cool,’ but I’d say they made the right decision.”

Shroud also said he believes it doesn’t really mean anything. He used the example of Dr Disrespect after he was banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. Doc later came back to his stream, which performed better than ever.

After the ban was initially announced, xQc reaffirmed his claim that his cheating had no impact on the outcome of the tournament. He also apologized once again, explaining that his cheating wasn’t out of malice but rather as an attempt to entertain.