Tyler1 announces “A day in the life part two”

Popular Twitch streamer LolTyler1 has surprised his fans officially announcing the long-awaited sequel to his extremely popular video titled “A Day In The Life Of Tyler1”.

During a recent stream, Tyler showcased a poster for the sequel “A Day In The Life Part Two” which is set to stream on October 17 at 11 am PST. The poster shows Tyler styled as his trademark champion from League of Legends Draven wielding both the champion’s signature axes.

Tyler shared with his fans the news stating that they would not have long to wait. “Only fucking 12 days…. After two years, it is coming and it’s literally going to blow your fucking minds.” Tyler said.

The first entry into the series came over two years ago and saw a 40-minute movie that followed the streamer around as he went about his “average” day. The production showcased an impressive narrative that was filmed in front of a green screen and amassed over two million views on YouTube.