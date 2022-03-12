Twitch’s new Mod Love competition will send one mod and creator to San Diego TwitchCon, give out 100 $250 gift cards to mods

Twitch has launched its first ever ‘Mod Love’ sweepstakes, a contest with nominated mods from Twitch Partners or Affiliate streamers. The grand prize is two tickets to the San Diego TwitchCon, while 100 other winners will receive $250 in Twitch gift cards.

Partnered and affiliate streamers can nominate one moderator from their respective channel. To make their mod eligible, streamers will need to record a quick video (shorter than three minutes) meeting some criteria from the competition. The video should explain why mods are generally important, what the nominated mod has done for the streamer’s community, and have the streamer speak directly to the nominated mod.

After recording the video, the mod is entered into the sweepstakes. A randomly selected mod will win two three-day passes to San Diego TwitchCon tickets and two paid trips of $2,500—one for the mod and another for the creator. TwitchCon San Diego will take place from Oct. 7 to 9. Additionally, 100 other mods will be chosen to receive the secondary prize of $250 in Twitch gift cards.

Streamers will have until March 24 to nominate their selected mods for the competition. Twitch will reveal the winner in a special video celebrating Mod Appreciation Day, which is held on March 31. Along with the winners of this sweepstakes, Twitch also promises it will have other surprises for moderators.

Moderators are a massive part of any streamer’s community, and Twitch is acknowledging their “crucial role,” as the company describes it in the official post. As the second annual Mod Appreciation Day rolls around, it seems these community members will receive more and more attention.