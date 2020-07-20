Twitch signs 7-figure exclusivity deal with rapper Logic

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic signed a seven-figure exclusivity deal with Twitch, he revealed in an interview with The Verge today. It’s Twitch’s first deal of its kind with a musician.

Logic announced his final album and retirement last week, leaving him with plenty of time to stream on Twitch, which he’s done sporadically for years.

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th…



It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.



Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

As part of his first stream after the deal was announced, Logic will premiere his new album, No Pressure, live on Twitch on Tuesday, July 21 at 7pm CT.

“This is the place where if you want to interact with me, you’re going to do it here,” Logic said. “I’m not going to be on Twitch, having political debates. I’m going to be on Twitch, helping people after they’ve had a day of protesting or political debates, unwind and laugh and smile. And if you want to know how I feel about the world, you listen to my music.”

The deal with Twitch says that Logic will stream weekly for some set number of hours, so it seems like he’ll have a more consistent presence on the platform than he did in the past.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he said. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership. I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account, and—I’m just kidding.”

No Pressure is set to be released on July 24.